Newaygo Sheriffs Arrest Mother, Son for Breaking and Entering

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office says a mother and son were arrested for breaking into a home Monday night.

Deputies were called to a home in the area of Six Mile Road and Osborne Avenue at some point Monday night, where the homeowner saw people in his home on a motion camera.

When deputies arrived, they found the mother and son in the yard, taking items from the home.

Deputies also found several stolen items, including a riding lawnmower.

The 40-year-old woman and 18-year-old man were arrested and have not yet been arraigned.

The sheriff’s office is looking into any possible related cases.