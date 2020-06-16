MTM On The Road: The S.S. Badger Excited to Have Passengers Back Aboard for 2020

The S.S. Badger has kicked off it’s 2020 season.

The Badger is the last coal-fired passenger steamship in the United States.

It’s been providing a shortcut across Lake Michigan since 1953.

They are taking precautions to keep passengers safe this season but are excited to welcome everyone back.

The S.S. Badger can take you and your family to a long list of fun destinations this summer and you can book your tickets today!

The historic car ferry can fit up to 600 passengers and 180 vehicles.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Zach, are live aboard the Badger giving us a look inside.