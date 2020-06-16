Midland Co. Officials Warn About Unstable Soil in Dams, Lake Beds

People in the Midland Area are already dealing with historic flooding damage and a pandemic.

Now, the county is warning people about unstable soil that can create a quicksand like effect that people could sink into.

This is after heavy rains caused two dams to fail last month and caused catastrophic flooding for the area.

The county says people should not be in, on or around the Edenville and Sanford Dams.

Nor should they be walking in the Wixom and Sanford Lake beds.

They say changes in water levels are creating a lot of erosion to the dam structures still remaining, and creating sink holes.