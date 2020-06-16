Michigan Attorney General Proposes Statewide Police Reforms

President Trump addressed police reforms in a speech on Tuesday afternoon. But Michigan’s Attorney General is also proposing a list of police reforms.

Dana Nessel’s list of suggestions includes things like revoking an officer’s license for misconduct, creating a statewide registry for police officers found guilty of misconduct, forfeiting retirement benefits if an officer is found guilty of a felony, and requiring continuing education and training.

The Attorney General says it’s time to do more than just condemn acts of excessive force. “We’ve had people all around the state having their voices heard. And I guess my message to them is ‘message heard loud and clear.’ People want reforms, these reforms are long overdue and I thought it was time to strike while the iron was hot and start get these proposals out there.”

The Attorney General says she will work with the Legislature, advocacy groups, and law enforcement agencies to discuss her proposals.

You can see the full list of state proposals here.