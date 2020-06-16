Little Traverse Bay Ferry Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

After months of planning, the Little Traverse Bay Ferry is almost ready to set sail, but they still need your help.

The ports in Petoskey and Harbor Springs are already well equipped to house the ferry but the docks in Bay Harbor could use a little sprucing up.

They ferry launched a crowdfunding campaign with a goal of $50,000 by July 15.

If they reach that goal the Michigan Economic Development Corporation pledged to match it.

“Harbor Springs is essentially a boat launch that we’re converting and installing a new ferry dock in. So, proceeds from that would help to benefit beautification of that park, a nice grand entrance into the city,” said Evan Blanc, CEO of Little Traverse Bay Ferry Co.

The ferry is scheduled to start running next Thursday, June 25 leaving Petoskey at 9 a.m.

