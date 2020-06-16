International Bridge Walk to be Hosted Virtually

The 2020 International Bridge Walk and Bike Parade between Soo Michigan and Soo Canada has been canceled.

However, the two cities have joined forces to put together a Virtual Bridge Walk.

Officials from each city walked and met in the middle of the bridge at the official border Tuesday morning.

This meeting was held to show unity during this pandemic.

A professional videographer recorded the walk and it will be part of the Virtual Bridge Walk.

Many people have been calling about the event.

“They still wanted to get their certificate…they have a collection of it so once they do this bridge walk on our chamber websites, they will be able to print off their certificates and say that they still did it for 2020,” said Tony Haller.

