Inter-Korean Liaison Office Blown Up

South Korea says North Korea blew up the Inter-Korean Liaison Office in the Kaesong Industrial Zone in North Korea.

The building was used by North and South Korea as a meeting place between the two countries. It had been closed since Jan. 30 because of the coronavirus.

North Korea has not officially taken credit for the attack, but earlier the nation had threatened to retaliate after defector groups used balloons to send propaganda leaflets into North Korea.

The leaflets were critical of leader Kim Jong Un and human rights violations.