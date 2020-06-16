Greenspire School Receives Grant to Help Offer High School Grade Levels

A Traverse City charter school is receiving a 6 figure grant that will allow it to offer high school grade levels.

The Michigan Department of Education awarded the Greenspire School up to $650,000.

Right now, the school holds grades six through eight, but they’ve been looking to add high school grades for nearly a decade.

The school says they’d like to start high school classes in 2022.

They plan to have a curriculum that would allow students to earn their high school diploma and an associate’s degree at the same time.