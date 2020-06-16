Grand Traverse County to Address Police Reforms

As the discussion over police reforms picks up in intensity following President Trump’s speech on Tuesday, followed by a list of reforms proposed by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, it just so happens that reforms are on the agenda for Wednesday’s Grand Traverse County Commission meeting.

County Commissioner Betsy Coffia requested the list be added to the agenda – and it comes from a group of “local black community members” who were part of the June 6th protest at Traverse City’s Open Space. The list of 10 requested law enforcement reforms has gotten the attention of the Grand Traverse County Commission – and by extension –the county sheriff.

Sheriff Tom Bensley says, “A group of people will be presenting their 10 ‘demands’ that they want accomplished, some with time frames.” The group is calling on city and county law enforcement to end racial profiling, and begin the mandatory use of police car dash cams and officer body cameras.

The Sheriff feels the list is confrontational. “I do have a little bit of a problem with the word “demands”. It’s somewhat aggressive and offensive to us when I’ve said we’ll sit down and talk with these people.”

Some of the demands would require almost immediate action: including launching mandatory bias training by June 30th, and realigning budget priorities within two weeks. “We’ll reserve comment on the demands until we’ve had a chance to sit down with the group and discuss that. I don’t know that any of them have been police officers or worked in law enforcement. So they may not see our side.”

The demands also call for an independent citizen oversight commission, made up of the human rights commission, civil rights attorneys, and “a majority of at large black and other persons of color and other marginalized constituencies such as disability, LGBTQ+ and migrant workers.”

The Sheriff is offering a conversation, and hopes to sit down with the group after the county board meeting. “I’d just like to sit down and talk, and see what comes out of that talk.”

County Administrator Nate Alger also has a background in law enforcement, serving previously as the Undersheriff. He says everything can be discussed, but whether local law enforcement can get behind everything on the list remains to be seen. “There are certainly some of these requested changes we can talk about. We can talk about all of them. Whether or not local law enforcement can buy into some of these things I’m not exactly sure. But from the county’s perspective we should be having these discussions. From a 26 year law enforcement career perspective, I think our community is different. I think some of our policing practices are different than elsewhere you’d see in the nation. But you always have to have this conversation. You can never turn a blind eye to this concept.”

It’s not clear whether commissioners would take any action on Wednesday, but decisions about the Sheriff’s Department policies and procedures are made by the Sheriff.

The list of demands includes: