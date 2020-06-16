Good Reads from Brilliant Books: Artemis Foul by Eoin Colfer

In this edition of ‘Good Reads from Brilliant Books’ – Anthony Ascione shares his thoughts about an updated version of a novel, and how he enjoyed it when he was a kid.

Along with the release of it’s ‘straight to streaming’ film, Disney recently published a movie tie-in edition of the book, Artemis Foul – written by Eoin Colfer. This version of the story is slightly different from its original 2001 novel and features screenshots of the film, from the same name, on Disney+.

Artemis Fowl is a twelve-year-old criminal mastermind – who discovers a whole new world ran by very intelligent fairies. Upon this discovery, he also finds out that they are protecting a fortune of gold – and at that moment, he makes it his mission to capture the gold to restore his family’s fortune. Little did he know – the fairies had the upper-hand.

This book features an array of interesting characters including leprechauns, elves, and of course – fairies. There is some perilous adventure, but mostly funny and creative. Anthony recommends this ‘good read’ for middle schoolers and up.

For more information about Artemis Fowl and other good reads from Brilliant Books, click here.