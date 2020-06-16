FBI Investigating Hanging Deaths of 2 Black Men

The FBI and U.S. Justice Department are investigating the recent hanging deaths of two black men in southern California.

The deaths of Robert Fuller and Malcolm Harsch happened 10 days and 50 miles apart. Both were ruled suicides, but the families of the two men are looking for more answers.

Both families say neither men were suicidal.

Residents of Palmdale, Calif. say it is the sight of a modern-day lynching.

Now, the families of both men are calling for independent investigations, according to a share spokesperson.