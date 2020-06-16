COVID-19 Study Suggests Drug Could Treat Serious Cases

Researchers in England say they have found evidence that suggests a drug can improve survival for patients with COVID-19.

It’s a steroid called dexamethasone.

The University of Oxford led the study, which randomly assigned either the drug or “usual care” to thousands of patients.

Resrearchers say dexamethasone reduced deaths by up to one third in severely ill hospitalized patients who participated in the study.

Patients who needed treatment with breathing machines died 35% less. And patients who only needing supplemental oxygen died 20% less than those not given the drug.

However, dexamethasone did not appear to make a difference for patients who were less sick.