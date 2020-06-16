Child & Family Services ‘Duffle Bag Program’ Spreads Kindness

Child & Family Services of Northwestern Michigan is committed to making sure foster kids feel loved and appreciated. Especially now with the ongoing pandemic, the Duffle Bag Program, in its tenth year is having positive effects.

Kendra Lutka is the volunteer and relations specialist with Child & Family Services of Northwestern Michigan and also heads up the Duffle Bag Program. She says duffle bags with items geared for certain age groups are delivered to foster kids’ homes. It’s a way to show kindness, Lutka says, and right now can be a challenging time.

Although volunteers are at a standstill with the program and donations are not as widely accepted because of the pandemic, the program continues to reach out to foster families. Lutka says it’s all about bringing joy into the kids’ lives and spreading a positive message.

