‘Brown Bag Campaign’ Supports Child & Family Services of Northwestern Michigan

During July and August, small brown paper bags printed with a big message of how people can help support foster care children will be placed in area newspapers. The Brown Bag Campaign enables people to provide a donation to Child & Family Services of Northwestern Michigan and their foster care programs.

It’s a simple campaign with a strong mission of helping foster families and also encouraging people to step up as foster parents. The brown bag is a symbol of how children come into foster services with their belongings in a brown paper bag or plastic bag.

People can also find the brown bags at Oleson’s Food Stores throughout northern Michigan.

​The bag also doubles as a mailer – where a donation can be placed inside and sent to CFS.

​

For more information about Child & Family Services of Northwestern Michigan and ways to contribute to the Brown Bag Campaign click here.