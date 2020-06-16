Attorney General’s Office Clears Evart Police Officers

The Michigan Attorney General’s office has made a decision on a case involving a man who died during a police situation last year in Osceola County.

The case occurred last October in Marion, as two Evart police officers were called to Marion for a domestic situation because they were closer at the time of the call.

When police arrived, they ordered a man to put his hands on his head, but he grabbed a knife instead.

An officer behind the man fired his taser, causing the man to fall on the knife. He later died at the scene.

The officers were placed on leave.

The Attorney General’s office has ruled there was nothing criminal about the officer’s actions and closed the case.