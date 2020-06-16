Atlanta Mayor Pledges Police Reform, NYPD Ends Stop-And-Frisk

Atlanta’s mayor is now cracking down on the city’s police department.

This is in response to the police involved death of Rayshard Brooks.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says she has no time to waste. She says she will soon be issuing police reform orders for Atlanta’s Police Department.

Former police officer Garrett Rolfe is accused of shooting Brooks in the back after Brooks failed a sobriety test and fought with police while they were trying to handcuff him.

Brooks then grabbed one of the officers Tasers, pointed it back at them, and then took off running.

“Officers should use de-escalation techniques to gain voluntary compliance and avoid or minimize the use of physical force and to continuously develop update, and train officers in de-escalation techniques,” Lance Bottoms says.

Police reforms are happening across the nation.

The New York Police Department is now committing to reassigning 600 plain clothes officers—ending their controversial stop-and-frisk policy.

That allowed officers to stop, interrogate and search citizens on the basis of “reasonable suspicion.”

In addition to all of that, Tuesday President Trump is expected to sign an executive order on police reform.