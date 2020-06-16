Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Sassy, Sadie & Tuna

ADOPT_SASSY

ADOPT_SADIE

ADOPT_TUNA

It’s Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Sassy, Sadie and Tuna–just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First up, we have Sassy.

Sassy is just a little gal but she is a ball of energy.

She was bred for hunting and definitely always follows her nose.

Sassy is great with cats, dogs, kids, and anyone who is willing to show her a little love. She is extremely smart and does a great job listening to commands.

If you’d like to meet Sassy, you can find her at H.A.N.D.D.S. to the Rescue in Traverse City.

Next up, we have Sadie.

Sadie is a 14-year-old Australian cattle dog.

Although Sadie is getting a little older, she still has plenty of love to give.

She loves sitting on the couch with you and getting some well-deserved attention. Nothing makes her happier than a good belly rub.

To adopt Sadie, you can go to Cober’s Canine Rescue in Muskegon.

And last but not least, we have Tuna.

Tuna is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair tabby mix.

She is a little on the shy side and would do best in a quieter home.

Tuna is up-to-date on all of her vaccines and is fixed.

If you’d like to see Tuna, she is at Community Cats of Benzie County in Frankfort.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!