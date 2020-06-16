Grow Benzie Starts Virtual Fundraiser

The pandemic halted many fundraisers forcing organizers to get creative.

That includes the nonprofit Grow Benzie.

Their Benzie Bayou fundraiser is now virtual.

To promote it, they’re organizing a virtual event that starts on Wednesday.

Grow Benzie is asking community members to take part in #TheBigShare by sharing their social media posts and even creating your own.

The goal is to get people to donate by spreading the message.

“The idea is that if enough people see those posts, which we’ve been promoting for the last two or three weeks, then enough people donating even a small amount will add up to a significant portion of our budget,” said Executive Director Josh Stoltz.

Grow Benzie says Benzie Bayou accounts for a third of its annual revenue.

They’ll live stream music, interviews and more on June 24.

Click here to donate.