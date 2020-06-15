Traverse City Commission Approves Body Cam Funding

On Monday, it was decided that Traverse City Police will soon have new body cameras and dash cams.

The city commission approved up to $100,000 to pay for the technology.

The commission says it has received hundreds of phone calls and emails on the subject as calls for police reform grow.

Traverse City Mayor Pro Tem, Amy Shamroe says the police department had discussed adding body cams in the past but, until now, it wasn’t made a priority.

“Certainly it was a wake-up call that we had kind of kept putting this off for a few years as something that was at first a request from the police department, now is a request from our citizens. Our citizens who are concerned about their safety and feeling safe in our community,” Shamroe said.

The commission feels this is a first step to achieving police reform and building trust in Traverse City.