Traverse City Commisioners Approve Plan for FishPass

Traverse City commissioners approved the plan for the Traverse City FishPass.

This comes after months of deliberation and planning.

The FishPass project is part of the work being done to the Union Street Dam.

Back in April, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded the project more than $6 million as part of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

“To me this is the culmination of the river restoration project and, thankfully, we’ve had a team of professionals from all over the world looking into this to help build the science around it,” said Jim Curuthers, Mayor of Traverse City.

Once construction is complete, fish will be able to pass through barriers and dams while harmful invasive species will be blocked and trapped.

For more information on the FishPass, click here.