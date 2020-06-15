Supreme Court Rules LGBTQ Workers Are Protected from Job Discrimination

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in a massive civil rights case.

The high court ruling says that it’s against federal law for companies to discriminate against people based on their sexual orientation.

The 6-3 decision comes right in the middle of pride month. Workers who are LGBTQ are now protected from job discrimination.

The Supreme Court cases involved two gay men and a transgender woman, Aimee Stephens, who sued for employment discrimination after they lost their jobs.

Stephens lost her job as a funeral director in the Detroit area after she told her boss about being transgender.

She died last month, never seeing the end to her fight for LGBTQ rights.

The outcome is expected to have a big impact for the more than 8 million LGBTQ workers across the country because most states don’t protect them from workplace discrimination.