Michigan Stores Begin Accepting Recycling Returns Again

It’s a part of life here in Michigan and it is back, returning cans and bottles for that dime a piece. The service suspended for nearly three months during the COVID-19 fight.

“People handle them, they put the mouths on them, they have human saliva,” says Charles Zeldenrust, store director of Leppink’s in Newaygo, “Then they’re bringing them into the stores and asking where you buy your food, to also handle returning your cans.”

Not every store is able to but ones with self help machines located in the front of the store could start accepting returnables Monday morning.

“We let people in a little earlier than the store was open just to try to alleviate the crowd,” says Zeldenrust, “It’s been controllable situation since then.”

The state says there’s an estimated $65 million worth of unreturned cans and bottles in Michigan That’s 65 cans per person and since not everybody has that many, there are some people that are sitting on quite a stash.

“We’ve brought extra dollars to the front end systems for this week,” says Zeldenrust.

The state is capping returns to $25 per person for now. It may take a few trips and some patience to clear the stash and collect the cash.

“We just ask the customers to be respectful,” says Zeldenrust, “To drain the liquid out of the cans and bottles and remove the plastic caps just because it makes the ease of running the system better.”

Especially since it’s only expected to get busier as the weekend approaches.

“They usually use that as a down payment,” says Zeldenrust, “On what they’re going to party with the next weekend.”