State Representative Proposes Michigan Police Discipline Database

A Michigan lawmaker wants to create a police discipline data base.

Their goal is to increase accountability and help departments vet prospective hires.

State Rep. Tyrone carters is seeking support for the legislation.

Some say it should include more training requirements and increase transparency about why some officers left previous jobs.

The Police Officers Association of Michigan says they are concerned a database would also have records of minor acts like calling in sick too many times.

They say it should only focus on abuse and unprofessional behavior.

The proposed database would also have information on officers who were disciplined but still retained.

As of now, the only information shared is on officers who left a department.