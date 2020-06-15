Russian Court Sentences Detroit Man to 16 Years in Prison for Espionage

A Russian court has sentenced a Detroit man to 16 years in prison for espionage.

Ahead of the verdict, Paul Whelan called the trial “a sham.” He called on President Trump and leaders in Ireland, the United Kingdom and Canada to intervene. Whelan is also an Irish, British and Canadian citizen.

Russia arrested Whelan in Moscow in December 2018, accusing him of being involved in an intelligence operation.

Whelan’s lawyer says his client was on a personal trip to Russia when he was unwittingly given a flash drive containing “state secrets.”

Whelan denies the spying charges and says he has been denied proper medial treatment while in detention.

His trial was held behind closed doors.

The U.S. Ambassador to Russia called the trial “a mockery of justice.”