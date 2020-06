Roscommon Co. Crash Sends Man to Hospital

A crash sent a man to the hospital in Roscommon County.

Around 10 a.m. Monday morning, state police were called to M-55 and Towerhill Road in Roscommon Township.

They say a driver was turning on to M-55 and crashed into another vehicle.

One of the vehicles rolled and trapped a 72-year-old man inside.

Crews got him out and took him to the hospital.

The driver who made the turn was given a citation for failing to yield.