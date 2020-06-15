Road Work Begins on M-185 on Mackinac Island
More than $1 million worth of road work on Mackinac Island begins Monday.
Over the last few years, high water level and waves have worn down the M-185 highway.
MDOT says storms over the fall and winter caused even more damage and washed part of the highway away.
About half of the eight-mile highway that circles the island is closed.
The state will spend $1.4 million to put down a new gravel surface.
MDOT says it will be usable by both bikes and horses.
Construction is set to start at the city limits and then move north.