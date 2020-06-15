Protests Reignited After Atanta Officer Shoots, Kills Rayshard Brooks

Following weeks of protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody, the protests are only being amplified after yet another black man was killed by a white police officer.

This time in Atlanta.

The death is being ruled a homicide after an autopsy was done.

On Friday Atlanta Police Officer Devin Brosnan responded to a call at a Wendy’s where he found Rayshard Brooks sleeping in his car in the drive thru.

After waking Brooks up, officer Brosnan called for a second officer, Garrett Rolfe, for a DUI test.

Police say Brooks failed the sobriety test.

Brosnan tried to put Brooks in handcuffs. That’s when Brooks punched Brosnan, took Brosnan’s taser and fired it at the officer before running away.

Then officer Rolfe fired three shots, hitting Brooks in the back twice. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now District Attorney Paul Howard is looking into whether charges will be filed against Rolfe.

“If that shot was fired for some reason other than to save that officer’s life, or to prevent injury to him or others, then that shooting is not justified under the law,” Howard said.

Officer Rolfe has been fired, and officer Brosnan has been placed on administrative duty.

Protesters in Atlanta have flooded the streets demanding justice for Brooks.

Sunday marked the 20th consecutive day with protests across the nation fighting against police brutality.

There’s a $10,000 reward being offered for information to find out who burned down the Wendy’s where Rayshard brooks was killed.

The fire was set Saturday night during protests over the killing.

Authorities released the photos (shown below) on Sunday saying they want to identify the person in them.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta says it will pay $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those responsible for the fire.