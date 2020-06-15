President Trump Changes Rally Date for Juneteenth Holiday

President Trump has changed the date for his first rally since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The rally was supposed to take place on June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

But the date sparked controversy because June 19 is known as Juneteenth, the day that marks the emancipation of slaves.

The president tweeted that his African American friends and supporters asked him to change the date. And out of respect for the holiday, he has moved his rally to Saturday, June 20.

The president also said more than 200,000 people have already requested tickets for his rally.

We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th – a big deal. Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday. Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2020