MTM On The Road: Cadillac Area YMCA Opens up to Public

The Cadillac Area YMCA closed its doors about three months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Finally, the YMCA is able to open its doors Monday morning.

While staff say they’re eager to welcome the community back, they want to do so in the safest way they can.

The welcome center may look a little different than how guests are used to, as there are some new protocols.

Group exercise and the wellness center will be back, but everything will be at a distance. And some guests may need to bring in certain equipment.

Some other changes at the YMCA include their pool area. Guests will need to reserve a lane.

As for their child care, that will still be available but with no field trips.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Zach, are showing us all the changes and telling us what you need to know.