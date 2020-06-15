Mother Daughter Duo Creates ‘Liberty’s Dream Animal Rescue’ for Dogs in High Kill Shelters

For Madison and Nancy Tulgestka of Rogers City rescuing animals has become a major passion and mission. Madison recently graduated from Rogers City High School as the salutatorian, so when she’s not focused on academics, her and mom, Nancy are working on Liberty’s Dream Animal Rescue.

The rescue which started about a year ago has turned into a 501c3 non-profit and is saving countless dogs from high kill shelters across the country. Madison and Nancy contact shelters in states like Texas and Louisiana which have some of the highest numbers of overcrowding for animal shelters. They then have the animals transported to northern Michigan where they find foster homes for them. For the Tulgestka’s it’s all about rescuing, fostering and finding homes for as many animals as they can.

It’s become a true labor of love to help the animals in need, especially those that need medical treatment which Liberty’s Dream Rescue is able to help with. Nancy says the rescue gets its name from their first rescue, named Liberty Belle. She says when they rescued Liberty from a shelter, they were told, “if she had one dream, it’d be for a home…if she had two dreams, it’d be for her friends to have homes too.”

Now, Madison and Nancy are honoring Liberty’s wish and helping to find homes for other animals in high kill shelters.

If you would like more information about Liberty’s Dream Animal Rescue and ways to volunteer or provide donations click here.