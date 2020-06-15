Midland Co. to Begin Spraying for Mosquitoes

And these lower temps are reducing mosquito activity, but that also makes them harder to control on a large scale.

Midland County Mosquito Control says they plan to use planes to keep populations in check. They’ll start spraying Tuesday once the weather warms up.

They say it’s more important than ever, as West Nile Virus has been detected in Michigan this year.

Officials say they found it on a captive hawk in Lapeer County.

In 2019, Michigan had 50 combined cases of West Nile and Eastern equine encephalitis.

Symptoms of West Nile include a high fever, muscle weakness and severe headaches.