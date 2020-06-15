Michigan Reports 74 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 74 new cases of the coronavirus and two additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 60,064 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,772 COVID-19 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of June 12, 44,964 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

