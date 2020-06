Man Honored with Lifesaving Award by Isabella Co. Deputies, Shepherd Police

shepherd life saving2

shepherd lifesaving1

shepherd life saving3

Police awarded a man a lifesaving award after his actions to help a 14-year-old who fell off her bike.

The sheriff’s office and Shepherd police presented the award to Brendan Hart on Monday.

On May 20th, police say a cyclist fell, causing a severe injury.

Hart was there and immediately administered first aid, ultimately saving the teen’s life.