Leelanau Co. Deputies Say 2 Arrested After Road Rage Incident With Handgun

A road rage incident involving a handgun led to the arrest of two people in Suttons Bay.

The Leelanau County sheriff’s say someone reportedly brandished a handgun while driving a Chevrolet with a stolen license plate.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy on patrol spotted the vehicle and pulled it over on M-22.

The 22-year-old passenger from Grand Rapids was found to have an unregistered 9mm handgun that was loaded.

The 21-year-old driver from Suttons Bay was arrested for not having a driver’s license or insurance.