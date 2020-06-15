Interlochen Center for the Arts Offers Cabins to NWL Baseball Teams

As baseball teams look forward to the start of their season, the players will need somewhere to stay.

The Interlochen Center for the Arts had to close its summer camps due to COVID-19 so they stepped in to help by offering up several of their cabins to the Great Lakes Resorters and the Northern Michigan Dune Bears.

Two of the three teams will stay there which amounts to about 60 players.

The center says the teams will be housed separate from the rest of campus in order to maintain social distancing.

“We’re really only going to help them out with breakfast and that’s still kind of up in the air, but they won’t be allowed to cross over onto the main campus and take a tour. There’s not much going on right now anyway,” said Pat Kessel, Vice President of Finance and Operations at the Interlochen Center for the Arts.

Classes at the Interlochen Center for the arts start back up on August 17.