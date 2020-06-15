Hokanson Camera Closes after 88 Years in Downtown Manistee

A camera store in Downtown Manistee will be capturing its last shot after 88 years in business.

“We’re here to keep your memories together,” says Bill Ferguson, owner of Hokanson Camera.

In 1932 Edward Hokanson, an immigrant from Sweden, opened home service studio in Downtown Manistee.

Over the course of 40 years, the camera store developed into one of the largest film distributors in the state.

“For years we had trucks on the roads, and we serviced everywhere from Sault Ste. Saint Marie down to Lansing, Michigan, and all of the little drug stores and party stores and newspapers.”

In 1984, Ferguson bought the camera store and renamed it Hokanson Camera.

“It’s still been fun,” says Ferguson. “I do mostly printing here and still a little camera equipment, but mostly it’s printing, stretch canvases and large prints.”

Now, Ferguson says he’s closing the store at the end of the month.

With the evolution of digital photography and COVID-19, Ferguson says it’s time to focus on his retirement.

“My grandkids live in Atlanta, Georgia, and being the sole proprietor here, I haven’t had the opportunity to get there very often.”

President of the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce Stacie Bytwork says Hokanson Camera captured the hearts of downtown.

“It’s always sad to lose a business, especially one that’s been around for so long in our historic downtown and kind of a little staple in the community right when you enter River Street,” says Bytwork.

Ferguson says he’s grateful for the decades of memories he’s been fortunate enough to expose.

“I’ve watched families grow up from their newborn baby pictures through their high school graduation and their college graduations.”

Ferguson says the store will close on Thursday and Friday, then reopen on Saturday, the 20th, for a closing sale, or what he’s calling a “retirement celebration.”

“I’ve been thinking about retiring and with given the other situations in the country, it just seemed to be the time to do that,” says Ferguson. “It’s time, 40 years is a long time in one store.”