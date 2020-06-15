Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Reopens in Phases

One of the biggest fitness centers in the region reopened to the public today.

The Grand Traverse Bay YMCA has been preparing its safety procedures following the Coronavirus outbreak.

They started with outdoor classes recently, but Monday started to reopen their buildings. The “Y” is opening in phases though, according to President and CEO Andy Page. “We have three phases and we’re going to gradually increase all of the services we provide. There are some things we’re not doing right now. The South Facility is not open, we’re not doing aquatics lessons, and child watch isn’t available. But there’s a purpose and a reason behind that because we want to phase into the services we provide. The philosophy there is really we would really rather go slow and add than go too fast and have to subtract.”

Other examples: hours are limited, and only the pool is open at the “Central” location at the Grand Traverse Civic Center. But Page say it’s good to be back in business. “My office sits right above the basketball courts. And hearing the basketballs bouncing again and hearing people in the hallways and hearing fitness equipment churning. To me it’s the noise. It means that we’re back.”

You can find out more details on the GT Bay YMCA Facebook page by clicking here.