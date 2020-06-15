Governor Whitmer Requests Major Disaster Declaration for Areas in Mid-Michigan Impacted by Flooding

Governor Whitmer sent a letter to President Trump Monday, asking for a major disaster declaration related to the catastrophic flooding in mid-Michigan in May.

Heavy rain in the middle of May led to the failure and overflow of two dams and historic flooding in the Midland area.

The state says affected residents saw more than $190 million in losses, with another $55 million for the immediate response, as well as damage to public buildings.

“Last month’s flooding and dam failures upended the lives of thousands of Michigan families and business owners at a time when we were just beginning to reopen our economy following weeks of working to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Whitmer said. “This natural disaster, coupled with a global health pandemic, has created enormous stress and emotional trauma for these residents, and they need the federal government’s help to begin rebuilding their lives.”