Georgia Man Arrested for Breaking and Entering Into Fremont Animal Hospital

A Georgia man was arrested in Newaygo County Monday after deputies say he broke into the Fremont Animal Hospital.

Police responded to the building shortly after 1 a..m. Monday.

When police arrived, deputies found the front door kicked in. They then found the suspect with property belonging to the animal hospital.

The man is awaiting arraignment in the Newaygo County Jail.