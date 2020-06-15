FDA Revokes Approval for Two Drugs Used to Treat COVID-19

Two drugs that were being used at one point to treat COVID-19 no longer have the FDA’s approval.

The administration decided to pull its emergency use authorization for both chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine.

The FDA says the drugs don’t meet the statutory criteria. The FDA’s chief scientist says it’s just not likely they’re effective, and the latest studies show potential benefits don’t outweigh the potential risks.

President Trump said he was taking hydroxychloroquine at one point, which sent demand up.

But the FDA wanted to make sure there was enough people who actually needed it, like those with lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.