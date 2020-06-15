Coronavirus Crisis: Detroit Visitors Bureau Estimates $200M in Losses
Detroit Area tourism officials say the region has lost more than $200 million because of the pandemic.
The Detroit Metro Convention and visitors bureau say the combination of canceled conventions and other business events have really added up.
The estimate doesn’t include Detroit’s TCF center, which hosts the annual auto show. That was supposed to start last week but was canceled in March.
By itself, the auto show generates tens of millions of dollars.