CMU President Addresses Student’s Racism Stories

Central Michigan University’s president offered a statement on race relations at the school.

CMU had a peaceful protest just two weeks ago.

Bob Davies says black students have since shared their experiences with racism at CMU on social media.

President Davies says, “I begin with an apology to the students, faculty and staff who felt invisible or unwelcome: this is unacceptable and I am truly sorry we let you down. Next, I promise that we will do better. We must acknowledge our history before we can create a better future.”

He says that he was deeply saddened by the stories adding that the university will be investigating.

We are investigating the stories you share. We are looking for our blind spots and shortcomings, and we are putting into place policies and practices that will prevent future students from having these experiences. — Dr. Bob Davies (@cmichprez) June 14, 2020