Charlevoix Area Community Pool Reopens with New Precautions

The Charlevoix Area Community Pool opened its doors on Monday for the first time since being shut down due to COVID-19.

The pool operates as an independent nonprofit primarily serving residents of Charlevoix and Emmet Counties.

They offer various activities and classes

Like a lot of other businesses, the pool struggled through the pandemic and relied on community help to get them through.

They’re excited to be open to the public again, but not without taking some important precautions.

“First we’re limiting the number of people we’re allowing in the pool. Lap swimming we’re limiting two per lane, any other program is 15 people per session. We’ve been getting phone calls for the past week, people are so excited to be back here,” said Pool Manager Kathy Wells.

The pool got some help reopening with donations from the Charlevoix Community Foundation and the Petoskey Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation.