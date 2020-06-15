Changes Coming to Downtown Traverse City, Front Street

Later this week, downtown Traverse City will start to see the beginning of several big changes to its makeup.

We are now getting a closer look at what those plans are.

Staring Monday, June 22, part of Front Street will be closed to car traffic, opening up two blocks for people to safely enjoy the downtown area during the coronavirus pandemic.

Several downtown businesses were forced to close doors during the pandemic.

State Street between Park Street and Union Street will change from one way to two way.

Front Street from Park and Union streets will be closed for pedestrians.

The last two blocks will be closed from the middle of June through Labor Day.

Parking and curbside pickup spaces will also be impacted.