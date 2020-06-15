Cadillac Boxing Club Puts Precautions in Place For Training

Cadillac Boxing Club, like many other gyms and fitness centers, had to close its doors due to the coronavirus. This left the kids on the team unable to train in their gym for months.

As part of the Never Down for the County non-profit, the closure hit a little harder.

“For nonprofits its been very difficult. We had cancel all sorts of activities,” said coach Dana Wilson, who is also the executive director of the non-profit.

With news that gyms and fitness centers could open up as part of Phase 5 of the MI Safe Start Plan, they began preparing to put new precautions in place.

“We had to do a lot of work,” said Wilson. “Cleaned out all the old equipment, got rid of the communal use stuff. Had to spend money when we weren’t taking in any money. But if we were going to reopen we knew it was something we had to do.”

Along with new personal equipment for their kids, they also do temperature checks, reorganized the gym to maximize social distance, do not spar as part of their training and everyone wears a mask whenever possible.

“We moved all the old equipment, we have a new heavy bag stand, a very expensive but very good unit that allows us to space our equipment out better and allows us to clean it,” added Wilson. “We had to get rid of literally all of our communal use equipment, all the boxing gloves all the handwraps all of it.

Even with the changes, they were excited to get back training, safely.

“I was excited, I missed my kids,” said Wilson.

They are currently not adding any more members to their team, but are looking to do group classes in the fall.

You can find more information about Cadillac Boxing Club and Never Down For The Count on their Facebook pages and website.