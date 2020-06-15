Benzie Bus Receives Grant to Help Lower Emissions

A northern Michigan transportation service just received a grant to help them go green.

Benzie Bus in Benzie County has received a federal grant to help lower emissions.

The grant will be used to purchase low or no emission vehicles.

Right now, the Benzie Bus operates with 90% of its vehicles using liquid propane.

They say this grant will allow them to go even further.

“This is like the next step for us getting into electric vehicles. We believe that clean emissions is paramount and we’re thrilled that we’re going to have the opportunity over the next few years to see what kind of technologies are available and make some good purchases,” said Executive Director Bill Kennis.

New vehicles can be purchased within the next 2 to 3 years and they say they are going to wait until the right opportunity presents itself.