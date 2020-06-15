Baykeeper of Grand Traverse Bay talks Lake Levels going into Summer

High lake levels continue this summer

Since last summer northern Michigan has been impacted with higher than usual lake levels. According to the baykeeper of the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay, Heather Smith, the levels are expected to be higher this summer than last year. That greatly impacts people who own lakefront property and beach-goers.

That also creates some concern for people trying to social distance and get outside to area beaches this summer with less space than normal along the shorelines. Smith says the higher levels are in part to the rainy spring we saw and just part of the water cycle. She points out that we saw lower than usual water levels in 2013 and now we’re on an upswing with climates changing.

Some areas like beaches that stretched far along the shorelines in Leelanau and Grand Traverse Counties are now either much smaller or don’t have much space for people to spread out. It’s all part of the higher lake levels that people just need to keep in mind this summer.

For more information about the the lake levels and to contact Heather Smith with the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay click here.