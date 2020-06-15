Art Van Furniture Stores Closing in Cadillac, Mt. Pleasant

Art Van’s decision to file for bankruptcy is now impacting local, independently owned Art Van Furniture stores.

The Wendel Family Furniture franchise is closing its Cadillac and Mt. Pleasant Art Van locations.

The family-owned Art Van Furniture chain must liquidate all remaining items in the stores. All open orders will be honored.

The going-out-of business sale begins at both locations on Thursday, June 18.

“Although we are going out of business due to the Art Van corporate bankruptcy, our stores are independently owned with a long history in the community of nearly 60 years, and we are committed to serving our community,” franchise owner David Lee said in a statement.

Art Van Furniture in Mt. Pleasant, which opened in 2012, is located at 5260 East Pickard Road.

Art Van Furniture in Cadillac, which opened in 2016, is located at 2240 North Mitchell Street.