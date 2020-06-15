12-Year-Old Hospitalized After Gratiot County Three Vehicle Crash

State police say a 12-year-old boy had to be taken to the hospital after a crash in Gratiot County.

Troopers were called to M-46 Friday night around 6:30.

They say an SUV driven by an 18-year-old man from Minnesota was going south on Warner Rd.

It went through a stop sign and collided with a Chevrolet pickup going west on M-46.

Both vehicles then crashed into a Ford truck going east.

Troopers say a 12-year-old passenger in the SUV was flown to the Helen Devos Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

The 18-year-old driver and a man and woman inside the Ford were treated at a nearby hospital.

A 15-year-old boy who was a passenger in the SUV and the driver of the Chevrolet were listed as unharmed.

MSP says the crash is still under investigation.