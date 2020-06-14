Traverse City Businesses Bustling After Reopening

Third Coast Bakery in Traverse City says they’re starting to get back into the swing of things since reopening to customers.

“Sales are right where we want them to be and everything is looking good,” said general manager, Taylor Simpkin.

Her biggest worry was keeping everyone safe.

She said, “Everyone I know is a little hesitant going into it especially without region being the first to open up.”

Simpkin says now the new routines of face masks, social distancing, and sanitizing are starting to just become a habit.

“Everyone’s been really cooperative with the new guidelines that we’ve put in place,” said Simpkin

Pirate’s Cove Adventure Park in Traverse City is also taking steps to keep visitors and locals safe while having some fun.

General manager, Tim Olsen, says, “It’s just coming up with the process of trying to keep everything sanitized, spraying down each part, keeping social distancing.”

Right now they are only offering mini-golf before opening any of their other attractions. “I think we still need to be vigilant for a little while and that’s another reason why we haven’t opened full up,” said Olsen.

But like Third Coast, Business is booming.

Olsen says, “We’ve had a great turnout as far as our customers coming back. Everybody wants to get out and do something.”

Pirate’s Cove says they are making plans to open other attractions by the middle of July.